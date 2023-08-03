Amrabat rejects Saudi move to secure Man Utd transfer

Sofyan Amrabat has turned down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia in order to push through a transfer from Fiorentina to Manchester United, as the two teams near an agreement.

Erik ten Hag’s top aim in midfield is Amrabat, and United’s approach for the 26-year-old should become formal once the club’s €85 million agreement for Rasmus Hojlund is completed.

Amrabat has gained a lot of attention after impressing for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, and the latest team to make a move for him is Saudi side Al-Ahli, although the player is thought to be holding out for United, having previously played for Ten Hag at FC Twente.

Following the additions of Mason Mount and Andre Onana last month, United’s spending this summer will total well over €200 million.

The objective will therefore be to sell players like Fred, who is close to a €15 million move to Galatasaray, while Van de Beek and Eric Bailly will also look for new opportunities.

United are hoping that the sales will produce enough finances to sign Amrabat and conclude a deal before their season opener against Wolves on August 14th.

Ten Hag is also interested in strengthening his defence, although any deal is contingent on Harry Maguire’s future, with West Ham having had an offer for the England international rejected.

