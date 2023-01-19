SPORT

Amad Diallo wins December Championship Player of the Month award

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United Youngster Amad Diallo has been voted Championship Player of the Month for December after his fine display.

The Manchester United loanee claimed the Award after helping to push Sunderland to promotion shake up with his superb display for the Championship club side Sunderland.

Amad Diallo scored three goals for Sunderland in December, against Millwall, West Broom and Wigan Athletic. The 20 year old now has six goals for Sunderland in the Championship.

He also provided an assist in the late winner for Luke O’Nein in the Emirates FA Cup Third Round at Shreswbury Town.

When Amad was asked about his highlights this season so far, the 20 year old Ivorian said his strike against Birmingham is his favourite goal, and the Best Player he has played with is Marcus Rashford.

However, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag said he is happy with the 20 year old Ivorian as he is making progress on his loan spell.

davidfemzyjay29 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

LIV 0-0 CHE: Chelsea FC have not conceded a goal since Benoit Badiashile made his debut for the club

25 seconds ago

What Fans Are Saying After Potter Said Felix & Mudryk Understand The Game As They’re Top Players

18 mins ago

Mudryk Earns Praise And Plaudits From Chelsea Fans After His EPL Debut Against Liverpool

27 mins ago

EPL: Check out why the VAR was right to cancel Kai Havertz goal in the first half

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button