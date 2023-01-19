Amad Diallo wins December Championship Player of the Month award

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United Youngster Amad Diallo has been voted Championship Player of the Month for December after his fine display.

The Manchester United loanee claimed the Award after helping to push Sunderland to promotion shake up with his superb display for the Championship club side Sunderland.

Amad Diallo scored three goals for Sunderland in December, against Millwall, West Broom and Wigan Athletic. The 20 year old now has six goals for Sunderland in the Championship.

He also provided an assist in the late winner for Luke O’Nein in the Emirates FA Cup Third Round at Shreswbury Town.

When Amad was asked about his highlights this season so far, the 20 year old Ivorian said his strike against Birmingham is his favourite goal, and the Best Player he has played with is Marcus Rashford.

However, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag said he is happy with the 20 year old Ivorian as he is making progress on his loan spell.

