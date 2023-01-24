Amad could be the competition Antony needs at Man United

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has expressed his belief that Amad, a young Ivorian player, has significantly improved his final third prowess during the time that Carrick, a former midfielder for Manchester United, left his role as assistant manager for the club. Amad, who is 20 years old, showcased his talents on the pitch by scoring the second goal for Sunderland in a 2-0 victory over Carrick’s Boro team at the Stadium of Light. Despite missing a great chance to open the scoring in the ninth minute, after Boro goalkeeper Zack Steffen inadvertently passed the ball to him, Amad ultimately demonstrated clinical proficiency in scoring his goal, showcasing a neat piece of skill to evade Boro midfielder Hayden Hackney.

Carrick previously worked with Amad at Manchester United after the forward’s transfer from Atalanta in October 2020, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge of the Red Devils. Amad stayed with Atalanta until January 2021 before arriving at Carrington, where Carrick coached him for 11 months before stepping down as United’s assistant following the arrival of the club’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Amad has been on loan at Sunderland since the start of the season and has taken his goalscoring tally to seven goals in 14 Championship starts and he’s already surpassed his previous best goalscoring campaign. He has also made nine appearances for the Red Devils first team, with his solitary strike coming his head against AC Milan in the Europa League in March 2021. He also came on at half-time to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in Erik ten Hag’s first match at Old Trafford, Amad scored in United’s pre-season friendly against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano.

Speaking after yesterday’s defeat to Sunderlan on 22nd of this month, Carrick was full of praise for the Manchester United loanee and he pinpointed where he believes the young forward has developed his game in the time he stopped coaching the talented left-footer.

It is clear that Amad has made great strides in his development as a player and has proven to be a valuable asset to Sunderland in their quest for promotion to the Premier League. With his impressive performances and continued growth, it is likely that we will see more of Amad on the big stage in the future and could possibly replace Antony in the Man United squad.

