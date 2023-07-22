‘Always good to see and be in presence of greatness’ – LeBron James says as he links up with Messi

Few moments ago, Popular American Basketball Player, LeBron Raymone James took to social media to dish out some stunning photos of himself alongside Argentine Star, Lionel Messi.

The talented Basketball Player shared the photos on his Official Instagram Page today being Saturday the 22nd day of July, 2023 and he revealed in the caption that it always feels good to see and be in presence of greatness.

“In his Words”

“Always good to see and be in presence of greatness”, LeBron wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photos, LeBron James could be clearly spotted hugging and exchanging pleasantries with Messi and they both look really excited and happy upon meeting each other.

Recall that few hours ago, Lionel Messi made his debut for his new club, Inter Miami in their game against Cruz Azul and the 7 times Ballon D’Or winner came off the bench to score his first goal for the club. LeBron James alongside other celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, amongst others were present at the Stadium to witness the Argentina national team captain in action.

LeBron James is an American Professional Basketball Player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), he is regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport and is often compared to Michael Jordan in debates over the greatest basketball player of all time. It’s absolutely amazing seeing him addressing Lionel Messi with such great regards despite his status. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

