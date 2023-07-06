Alvaro Morata Stats For The Clubs He Has Played For

Alvaro Morata’s impressive stats by club showcase his undeniable talent and versatility as a forward. The Spanish striker has proven his worth at every club he has played for, consistently making significant contributions to his team’s attack.

During his time at Atletico Madrid, Morata managed to score an impressive 37 goals and provide 9 assists. These numbers highlight his ability to find the back of the net and create scoring opportunities for his teammates. His time in Madrid was a successful one, and he played a key role in Atletico’s offensive prowess.

His spell at Juventus was particularly fruitful, as he netted an impressive 59 goals and provided 39 assists. This highlights his ability to not only score goals but also create goals for his teammates. The Italian club benefited greatly from Morata’s skills, and he became a crucial player for them during his time in Turin.

Moving to Chelsea, Morata may not have replicated the same goal-scoring form as in previous clubs, but he still managed to find the back of the net 24 times and provided 6 assists. Although his time at Stamford Bridge may have been cut short, his contribution to the club’s attack should not be undermined.

Finally, his stint at Real Madrid saw him score 31 goals and provide 11 assists. These numbers show that Morata was a reliable goal-scoring option for the Spanish giants during his time there.

Overall, Alvaro Morata’s impressive stats by club emphasize his world-class ability to score goals and create opportunities for his teammates. His performance consistently reinforces his status as one of the top forwards in the game

TalkSport10 (

)