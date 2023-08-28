Alvaro Morata comes off bench to score a brace in Atletico Madrid’s 7-0 away victory in the Laliga

Spain national team star Alvaro Morata was impressive for Atletico Madrid football club on Monday night, as he came from the bench to score a stunning brace in their remarkable 7-0 away victory over Rayo Vallecano football club in their Matchday 3 of the Spanish Laliga.

The former Chelsea football club star was dropped to the bench by coach Diego Simeone, and he was able to make an impact after being introduced to the pitch.

Alvaro Morata replaced injured Netherlands national team star Memphis Depay in the 35th minute, and he was fantastic for the away team in the game.

Atletico Madrid football club took the lead through Antoine Griezmann in the 2nd minute, and Memphis Depay doubled the lead in the 16th minute, before Nahuel Molina scored a goal in the 36th minute to end the first half 3-0.

Substitute Alvaro Morata made it 4-0 in the 73rd minute, and Angel Correa made it 5-0 in the 79th minute. Alvaro Morata scored his second goal of the game in the 84th minute, before Marcos Llorente scored the last goal of the game in the 86th minute to end the match 7-0.

Alvaro Morata was impressive for Atletico Madrid football club after being introduced to the pitch, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning brace.

The former Juventus football club star will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next League game in few days time.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)