Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Man of the Match award, after scoring the winning goal in Al Nassr football club’s remarkable 1-0 victory over Al Shorta football club in the semi final of the Arab Club Champions Cup on Wednesday evening.

The former Sporting Lisbon football club star was in an astonishing form for Al Nassr football club and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been scoring goals for fun for Al Nassr football club since the beginning of the tournament, and he was able to perform excellently again on Wednesday against Al Shorta football club as he scored the winning goal.

The five times Ballon D’or award winner nets a goal for Al Nassr football club in the 31st minute, but it was later ruled out by the Video Assistance Referee (VAR), as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

The former Manchester United football club star broke the deadlock for Al Nassr football club a penalty shootout in the 75th minute to end the match 1-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo was outstanding for Al Nassr football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a winning goal.

The goal against Al Shorta football club has now helped Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Man of the Match award, and he will be looking forward to building on his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game against Al Hilal football club in the final.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)