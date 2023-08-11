Alozie of the Super Falcons says, l have a crush on Iwobi

According to Vanguard reports, Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie has revealed she has a crush on Everton and Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi.

On social media, the 26-year-old is renowned for her attractiveness. She was one of Nigeria’s top players at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Alozie admitted during an Instagram live with the hashtag “The Three Musketeers” that she has a crush on Iwobi.

The news has now dashed the dreams of her social media fans who believed Iwobi had finally won her ‘heart’ after hearing the news.

Here are the tweeted comments:

“Michelle Alozie has a crush on Alex Iwobi. nice one

“make i go inspection abeg make money so that my rich children go dey crush on other rich kids.”

“Michelle Alozie just broke my heart. How will I compete with Alex Iwobi now.”

“My crush (Michelle Alozie) says she has a crush on Alex Iwobi.”

“Ahhhh, this one pain me

“Everton must go relegation this season”

source: Vanguard

