ALN 5-1 FAR: Three Best Players As Al Nassr Secured Massive Win In 2nd Pre-season Game

Saudi Professional Football League giant, Al Nassr under the tutelage of Portuguese tactician Luis Castro were incredible yesterday in their second pre-season game of the summer against SC Farense.

Al Nassr in the game were well determined and cordinated as they replicated yet another mind-blowing performance thereby made it two wins from two games played, after their first game ended in a stunning two nil win against Alverca.

First half brace from Anderson Talisca gave the host a double lead before the visitor got the deficit reduced with a goal from Marco Matias which made it two goals to one going into the half time break.

Second half goals from Khalid Al Ghannam, Abdulfattah Adam and Muhammad Ahmed Sahlouli added more to the tally of the night as they got the lead extended for Al Nassr, thereby ended the game five goals to one at full time.

Here are three best players in the thrilling encounter:

Anderson Talisca

The Brazilian international and midfield maestro was iconic for his team at the heart of the centre-field where he played more of the offensive role, thereby helped to get the ball advanced upfront which as such got him directly involved in two of his team’s goal courtesy of a first half brace.

Khalid Al Ghannam

The Saudi Arabian international and forward maestro was superb for his team at the heart of the attacking line where he posed to be a big threat in the opposition box with his impactful minutes spent on the pitch of play.

Khalid Al Ghannam created a couple of chances for his team despite starting the game from the bench due to tactical reason, as he came on to make some positive impact in the convincing victory that placed them on the right track.

Abdulelah Al Amri

The Saudi Arabian defender was solid for his team at the heart of the defence line where he made some decisive and dangerous clearances to deny their opponent from founding the back of the net.

Photo Credit: Twitter

DonJay1 (

)