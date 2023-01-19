ALN 4-5 PSG: Reactions as Ronaldo Was Given Man of the Match Award

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been seen living the most active days of their careers in the Spanish Laliga, with the two players then being the major causes of different banters, entertainments and debates in the game of football.

With the two players however reaching their peak ages, especially with Ronaldo moving away from European football now playing for Al-Nassr, it will be difficult for the two players to play against each other, thereby making the recently played club friendly between Paris Saint Germain and Al-Nassr the possible last match the two will play against each other.

However, after the match as Cristiano Ronaldo was given Man of the Match Award, there have been different reactions by people, from those who think he definitely deserves the award to those who thinks other players like Messi and Kylian Mbappe should have been given.

Though, Ronaldo scored two goals in the match through penalties, most of the debates online have seen people making the claims that Mbappe definitely deserves to have been awarded. See some of the reactions below:

Infocruiseace (

)