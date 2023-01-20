ALN 4-5 PSG: How the Match Showed Messi is Currently More Better than Ronaldo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following Lionel Messi’s move to Paris Saint Germain from Barcelona, there were opinions by people that the Argentine playmaker has decided to avoid competitiveness like his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo who was then playing in a perceived tough Italian Serie A before moving to Manchester United.

The same is now being said against Ronaldo as he made a bold step of leaving European football to play away for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

However, in the club friendly match today between Paris Saint Germain and Riyahd All-Star which was Messi and Ronaldo facing themselves apparently for the last time, there are some reasons why Messi is perceived to be more active than his rival, Ronaldo..

Though, the Argentine international scored only one goal in the match, this was from open play and will be tagged better than the two penalties scored by Ronaldo.

Secondly, with Messi’s side claiming 5-4 win against Ronaldo-propelled Riyahd All-Star, this is another important thing for the PSG forward fans to brag about.

Surdhiq (

)