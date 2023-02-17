AlN 2-1 AlT: What Fans Are Saying After Ronaldo Gave A Beautiful Assist For Ghareeb’s Goal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his brilliant run of form in Saudi Arabia as he inspired his team Al-Nassr to victory against Al- Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League on Friday. Ronaldo, who has scored five goals so far, produced two assists in the game as Al Nassr grabbed a vital 2-1 victory against Al Taawoun.

Having already opened his account with his new club, last week Ronaldo took things to the next level by smashing home four goals as his side dismantled Al-Wehda 4-0 in the Saudi Pro League. And with his side back in action today, it took Ronaldo just 17 minutes to produce another piece of genius a delightful assist for teammate Abdulrahman Ghareeb. This article will focus on what fans are saying after Cristiano Ronaldo gave a beautiful assist for Ghareeb’s goal. Take a look!

1. Many Fans Believe That Ronaldo’s Playmaking Is Underrated.

Despite having scored five goals in his last two matches, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was unable to get on the scoresheet in the match, but showed his exceptional vision to split The Wolves’ defence with a sublime through-ball. His pass was met Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who whizzed through to go one-on-one with the goalkeeper and expertly polished off the move, chipping the ball around the keeper to put the home side 1-0 up. For this reason, many fans are saying that Ronaldo’s playmaking ability is underrated.

Photo: Some Reactions To Cristiano Ronaldo’s Assist For Ghareeb’s Goal Against Al Taawon || Twitter

