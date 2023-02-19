ALN 2-1 ALT: What Fans Are Saying About Cristiano Ronaldo After His Performance In Today’s Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s Performance in today’s match up between Al Nassr and Al-Taawoun, Football fans came out to say things about Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is currently loving life at Al Nassr as he has now made goal contributions in back to back games for Al Nassr.

Al Nassr took the lead in the opening minutes of the first half after Abdulrahman Abdullah Ghareeb scored a brilliant goal. Cristiano Ronaldo provided a brilliant assist for Abdulrahman Abdullah Ghareeb as he gave Al Nassr a narrow lead. It was a great build up play from Al Nassr with Cristiano Ronaldo at the center of it all.

Al-Taawoun scored an equaliser in the opening minutes of the first half after Alvaro Medran scored a brilliant goal from Mohammed AAl-Ghamd’s assist. Al Nassr were caught off guard with the goal scored in the opening minutes of the second half. In the final minutes of the second half, Al Nassr scored an equaliser through, Abdullah Madu. Cristiano Ronaldo provided another assist as Al Nassr took the lead again in the second half of the match.

The Portuguese forward now has six goal contributions in his last two games, he is currently one of the most in form strikers at the moment. Football fans were impressed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance against Al-Taawoun, they came out their twitter accounts and reacted positively. Comments made by fans on Ronaldo can be seen below.

Even at 38, Cristiano Ronaldo still provides brilliant assists for his teammates. He is still flexible with the ball at such age. There are legendary players who retired before they clocked 38.

