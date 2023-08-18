ALN 0:2 ALT: Ronaldo’s Unconvincing Display Shows He Is An Average Player When Not Scoring Goals

Al Nassr played their second game in the Saudi Pro League today when they welcomed Al-Taaown to the KSU Football Field on Friday evening. The Saudi Arabian side led by Cristiano Ronaldo went down another awful part in the competition as they suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Al-Taaown. Brilliant goals from Léandre Tawamde and Ahmed Bahuasyn ended the visiting team their first three points in the competition this season.

Well, Cristiano Ronaldo was back in action for Al Nassr in today’s match after missing their previous game in the competition due to an injury he sustained in the Arab Club Championship Cup final. The Portuguese International couldn’t guide Al Nassr to their first win in the competition this season as he had a poor performance against Al-Taaown. The 38-year-old came across some clear-cut chances in the game which he failed to convert for Al Nassr to give the team a fighting chance against Al-Taaown.

Well, I believe Cristiano Ronaldo’s unconvincing performance in this game shows is an average player when not scoring goals for Al Nassr. Obviously, the main contribution of a centre-forward to the team is scoring goals that aid their victories in matches. At times when these opportunities don’t come for the striker, he can also try in contributing to other aspects of his team’s performance. Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t this kind of player as he struggles to impact the team’s performance whenever he doesn’t find the opportunity to get a goal in matches. The 38-year-old becomes an average player on the pitch with not much contribution on his part when being prevented from finding the back of the net.

