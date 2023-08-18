SPORT

ALM vs RMA: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read

Real Madrid will look for a second straight La Liga victory when they travel to Almeria on Match Day 2. Real Madrid is third after the first weekend, while Almeria is 18th and without a point.

Almeria will be looking to improve on their performance in their first home game. Rayo Vallecano defeated them 2-0 at home. The outcome was not the product of a good preseason run. They have one win in five matches overall.

Last season, they likewise did not have a successful finish. Almeria has had two losses and one win in their previous four league games.

With a win in this game, Real Madrid will move into first place. Real Madrid had started their season with a 2-0 away victory over Athletic Bilbao. Real won thanks to goals from Rodrygo and new signing Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid will gain confidence from facing a team they have dominated. The first win also extended their unbeaten streak in league matches to four games. They now have three wins in four games but only one clean sheet in five league outings.

KICKOFF TIME: Real Madrid versus Almeria match will go down on Saturday at 6:30PM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Remi Tinubu Gifts Falcons Players $10,000 Each, Osun APC, Adeleke Govt Trade Words Over FG Subsidy Palliatives

53 seconds ago

Three Possible Solutions To Real Madrid’s Forward Decision

15 mins ago

Video: Nottingham vs Sheffield United – Predictions And Match Preview

15 mins ago

Transfer: Real Sociedad keen for Arsenal’s Tierney; Tottenham Advances moves for Folatin Balogun

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button