ALM vs RMA: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Real Madrid will look for a second straight La Liga victory when they travel to Almeria on Match Day 2. Real Madrid is third after the first weekend, while Almeria is 18th and without a point.

Almeria will be looking to improve on their performance in their first home game. Rayo Vallecano defeated them 2-0 at home. The outcome was not the product of a good preseason run. They have one win in five matches overall.

Last season, they likewise did not have a successful finish. Almeria has had two losses and one win in their previous four league games.

With a win in this game, Real Madrid will move into first place. Real Madrid had started their season with a 2-0 away victory over Athletic Bilbao. Real won thanks to goals from Rodrygo and new signing Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid will gain confidence from facing a team they have dominated. The first win also extended their unbeaten streak in league matches to four games. They now have three wins in four games but only one clean sheet in five league outings.

KICKOFF TIME: Real Madrid versus Almeria match will go down on Saturday at 6:30PM Nigerian time.

