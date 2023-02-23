All-Time Top Scorers In The UEFA Europa League’s Group Stage to Final

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Radamel Falcao remains the player with the most goals in the Europa league’s group stage to final. He has scored 30 goals in the tournament. There are other players who scored goals in the Europa league but they didn’t participate in the group stage as they came from the Champions league. Asides Falcao, only Aritz Aduriz has scored over 25 goals starting from group stage to final of the UEFA Europa league fixture.

However, former Arsenal’s attacking duos Alexander Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made the top ten list. Nevertheless, Aubameyang who currently plays for Chelsea has scored 23 goals in Europa league’s group stage to final. He also participated in the knock out stages for Barcelona in the previous season. Other played who made the top ten list include Munias Dabbur (24 goals), Edin Dzeko (21 goals), Romelu Lukaku (20 goals), Oscar Cardozo (20 goals), Carlos Bacca (19 goals) and Bruno Fernandes (19 goals).

However, Manchester united would be playing against Barcelona in tonight’s fixture, which suggest that Bruno Fernandes would likey add to his tally if he scores at Old Trafford. The Portuguese midfielder have been incredible for Manchester united in the Europa league this season but he is yet to score in the competition.

