All The Players Who Joined Chelsea In 2022, January 2023 And Summer Of 2023

Chelsea have spent a total of €996.6 million on transfers since Todd Boehly took charge of the club.

Players Who Joined Chelsea In The Summer Of 2022

Chelsea signed Wesley Fofana from Leicester City for €80.4 million, €65 million on signing Marc Cucurella from Brighton, Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea from Manchester City for €56.2 million, Kalidou Koulibaly joined Chelsea from Napoli for €38 million, Chelsea signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona for €12 million, €18 million on signing Carney Chukwuemeka, €9.1 million to sign Gabriel Slonina and €3 million to sign Zakaria on loan from Juventus.

Players Who Joined Chelsea In January 2023

Chelsea spent €121 million on signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, €70 million to sign Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, €38 million to sign Benoit Badiashile from Monaco, €35 million on signing Noni Madueke, €30 million to sign Malo Gusto, €12.5 million on signing Santos, €12 million to sign David Datro Fofana and €11 million on signing Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Players Who Joined Chelsea In Summer Of 2023

Chelsea spent £115 million to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton, £58 million to sign Romeo La from Southampton, €60 million on signing Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig, €45 million on signing Axel Disasi, €37 million to sign Jackson from Villareal, €27 million to sign Ugochukwu, €23 million on signing Robert Sanchez from Brighton and €15 million to sign Gabriel.

