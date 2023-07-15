All The Past Owners Of Liverpool’s Number Nine Jersey

Darwin Nunez is now the new owner of the number nine jersey at Liverpool following the departure of Roberto Firmino. Darwin Nunez wore the number 27 jersey at Liverpool last season. Firmino was one of the best strikers in the premier league before his departure from Liverpool. He has joined Saudi Pro League after parting ways with the Reds.

Some of the greatest players of all time wore the number 9 jersey during their time at Liverpool.

Ian St John (1961/1962-1969/1970)

Ian St John is widely considered as one of the greatest players to have played for Liverpool. He scored 118 goals during nine seasons at the club.

Fernando Torres (2007/2008-2010/2011)

Torres was one of the best strikers in the premier league during his time at Liverpool. He spent three and a half season with the Reds netting 81 goals in 142 appearances. He’s often regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time.

Robbie Fowler

He’s often regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. Robbie Fowler enjoyed a very successful playing career at Liverpool. He was crowned PFA Young Player of the Year and graduated from Liverpool’s academy.

Ian Rush

Ian Rush is Liverpool’s all-time leading goalscorer netting a total of 346 goals in all competitions at the club.

