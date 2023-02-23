All The 4 EPL Clubs In The UCL Round Of 16 Disappointed As None Of Them Managed To Get A Win

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 was a bad and a humiliating leg for Premier League clubs as none of them was able to win their Games.

Liverpool seems to be already on their way out of the UEFA Champions League this season despite Jurgen Klopp’s brazen promise that the club would reach the final. After Liverpool lost the UCL Final to Real Madrid last season, Jurgen Klopp declared that the Reds will play in the UCL Final this season in Istanbul, Turkey.

However, the Reds might not even survive the Round of 16 because of Real Madrid. The Los Blancos thrashed Liverpool by 5-2 at Anfield Stadium on Tuesday to hand the Reds their biggest defeat in UCL history.

On Wednesday, RB Liepzig held Manchester City to a draw as the Citizens produced a lacklustre performances in Germany.

Last week, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were also handed defeat in the UCL. The two Londoners lost their respective away games in the European tournament as Borussia Dortmund beat Chelsea at Signal Iduna Park by 1-0 while AC Milan defeated Tottenham Hotspurs in Italy with the same score line.

AminullahiMuritala (

)