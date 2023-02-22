All The 3 EPL Clubs That Have Played The 1st Leg Of UCL Round Of 16 Got Off On Wrong Foot

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspurs are the 4 Premier League Clubs that made it through to the Round of 16 of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League competition.

In the Round of 16, Chelsea got German club Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool got their archenemy Real Madrid, Manchester City got Rb Leipzig while Tottenham Hotspurs got AC Milan.

Out of the 4 Premier League clubs in the UCL Round of 16 this season, 3 of them has played the first leg of the UCL Final 16 as Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspurs faced Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan respectively last week while Liverpool hosted Reigning Champion Real Madrid at Anfield Stadium on Tuesday. Manchester City are expected to face Rb Leipzig on Wednesday in the first leg of the Round of 16.

The English clubs are not having it easy in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League this season. On Tuesday evening, Liverpool surrendered a two-goal lead as Real Madrid came from behind to beat the Premier league Club 5-2 at Anfield Stadium. It’s Jurgen Klopp’s biggest defeat as Liverpool Boss.

Last week, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur also lost their first leg as Borussia Dortmund beat Chelsea by 1-0 while AC Milan beat Tottenham Hotspur by 1-0.

Right now, Liverpool has to score 4 goals at Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg in order to eliminate Real Madrid and reach the Quarterfinals. Chelsea, who has managed to score just 4 goals this year, must score at least 2 goals against Borussia Dortmund in the second leg.

