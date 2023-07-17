All Starting Line-up and Head Coach From 2018/19 Ajax Squad Are no Longer at The Club

The 2018/19 season was a remarkable one for Ajax Amsterdam, as they made an exhilarating run in the UEFA Champions League. However, when looking at the current state of the squad, it becomes apparent that the entire starting lineup and head coach from that memorable season have since departed the club. This significant turnover has seen talented players and a successful coach find new homes in different leagues across Europe.

Starting from the defensive line, Lasse Schöne, the midfield maestro, moved to NEC Nijmegen, while Matthijs de Ligt, the highly coveted young center-back, made a high-profile transfer to Bayern Munich. The attacking prowess of Hakim Ziyech enticed Chelsea, where he continues to ply his trade. Similarly, Donny van de Beek joined the ranks of Manchester United, while David Neres found a new home in SL Benfica.

Ajax’s midfield duo also experienced significant changes, with Frenkie de Jong making a highly anticipated move to FC Barcelona, and Noussair Mazraoui heading to Bayern Munich. The experienced forward Dušan Tadić remains without a club after leaving Ajax, while Daley Blind opted for a stint at Girona. Additionally, Nicolás Tagliafico secured a move to Olympique Lyon, and André Onana found his new club in Inter Milan and he is on the verge of moving to Manchester United in England

Furthermore, the departure of head coach Erik ten Hag added to the reshuffling at the club. He departed Ajax to join the coaching staff at Manchester United, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy.

