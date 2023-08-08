All My Love & Respect To You, I Am Sorry For What Happened – Lauren James Tells Alozie

One of the biggest talking points from Nigeria’s exit from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand was the challenge on Michelle Alozie by England’s Lauren James.

The Lionesses star got a straight red card for the challenge and will now miss the entire tournament as she serves a 3-match ban.

Reacting to the incident, many Nigerians have been criticising Lauren for her challenge on Alozie. But the Nigerian star has decided to send a message to those people, telling them to calm down and supporting Lauren James as she sent her respects.

“abeg, rest.

“we are playing on the world’s stage.

“this game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments.

“all respect for Lauren James,” she tweeted.

The England star immediately noted this and also responded, sending her love, respect and apologies for what happened.

“All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened.

“Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience,” she posted responded to Alozie’s tweet.

This show of sportsmanship from these two players is truly amazing and should be commended. The two players realised that in the heat of the moment, things can happen in football and it is very important to let what happens on the pitch should stay on the pitch.

