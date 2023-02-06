ALH VS RMA: 6 Real Madrid Stars Who Are Set To Miss Wednesday’s Crucial Club World Cup Semifinals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid will begin their FIFA Club World Cup campaign on Wednesday, when they will face Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the competition’s semi-finals.

The Spanish giants qualified for the Club world cup semi-finals after winning the UEFA champions league last season. Al Ahly, on the other hand, advanced to the semifinals by defeating Auckland City and Seattle Sounders earlier in the competition.

Given their quality, Real Madrid will fancy their chances of advancing to the competition’s final when they face Al Ahly this Wednesday. If they eventually win the game, they will play either Flamengo or Al Hilal in the finals.

With that said, let’s take a look at the Real Madrid players who will be unavailable for Wednesday’s crucial match;

1. Thibaut Courtois

The Real Madrid goalkeeper is set to miss this crucial game after he suffered an injury in warm-up against Mallorca. The injury was suspected to be minor, but it now appears to be worse than anticipated.

2. Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema was withdrawn against Valencia on Thursday due to a hamstring injury, and he did not play against Mallorca. The injury was initially thought to be minor, but after further examination, it appears to be serious. He will most likely miss this game.

3. Eden Hazard

Hazard will be unavailable for this crucial game due to a new injury. The club confirmed that the Belgian attacker has patellar tendinosis in his left knee and is being monitored.

4. Lucas Vazquez

Lucas Vasquez sprained his ankle against Valencia in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals. According to reports, he has been ruled out for the month.

5. Ferland Mendy

Last month, the left winger suffered a thigh injury in the first half of a match against Atletico Madrid. He is currently on the sidelines and will be unavailable for this game.

6. Eder Militao

The defender is still recovering from a muscle injury that forced him to leave the game against Valencia in the first half. He has no set return date, implying that he will most likely miss Wednesday’s game.

