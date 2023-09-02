ALH 1:5 ALN: Ronaldo’s Superb Display Shows He Is Becoming More Than Just A Goalscorer For Al Nassr

Al Nassr returned to action in the Saudi Pro League today when they travelled to face struggling Al Hazem at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Saturday evening. The Saudi Arabian Side captained by Portuguese Star Cristiano Ronaldo came out with an outstanding performance in the game as they convincingly defeated Al Hazem 5:1 away from home. Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Otavio, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, and Abdullah Alkhaibari were all on the scoresheet to aid Al Nassr’s claim of maximum points in this encounter.

Well, Cristiano Ronaldo came out with an incredible performance for Al Nassr in today’s match against Al Hazem. The Portuguese International was unarguably the best player on the pitch in this encounter as he scored a brilliant goal and also provided two lovely assists to aid Al Nassr’s comfortable victory in the competition. The 38-year-old performed like a young vibrant player, giving Al Hazem’s defense line lots of problems in the game for Al Nassr.

Well, I believe Cristiano Ronaldo’s superb performance in this match shows he is becoming more than just a goalscorer for Al Nassr this season. Normally, we all know Cristiano Ronaldo is mainly concerned with getting goals for his team during matches. Recently, the Portuguese International has brought out the hidden creative side of his game by providing four assists in his last three matches for Al Nassr this season. The 38-year-old has really upgraded his style of play for Al Nassr, being both a great goalscorer and a creator in the team.

