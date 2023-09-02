AlH 1-5 ALN: 3 Best Players as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal and also provided a brace of assists

Al Nassr football club continued their impressive winning streak in the Saudi Arabia Pro League on Saturday night, as they secured a remarkable 5-1 away victory over Al Hazem football club.

Al Nassr football club suffered defeats in their first two League matches, but they have been able to win their last three matches in the League.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the maximum three points, but the match eventually ended in favour of Al Nassr football club.

A goal each from Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Otavio and Abdullah Al Khaibari gave Al Nassr football club a remarkable victory, despite the fact that Mohamed Badamosi scored a goal for Al Hazem football club.

The victory over Al Hazem football club has now marked Al Nassr football club’s third straight victory in the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

Here are the three best players in Al Nassr football club’s remarkable 5-1 away victory over Al Hazem football club;

Cristiano Ronaldo

The five times Ballon D’or award winner was exceptional for Al Nassr football club against their opponent, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning goal and also provided two assists.

Sadio Mane

The former Liverpool football club star was also impressive for Al Nassr football club in the game, and he marked his brilliant display with a stunning goal.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb

The Saudi Arabia national team star was in an astonishing form for Al Nassr football club, and he scored a goal and also provided a brace of assists.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)