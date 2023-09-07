ALG vs TAN: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Algeria hosts Tanzania at Stade 19 Mai 1956 on Thursday evening, with qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations already assured.

The away team, on the other hand, travels to Annaba in the hopes of securing a spot at next year’s continental showpiece in January.

On June 20, Algeria drew 1-1 with Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles in a friendly match.

Djamel Belmadi’s troops fell behind early on to Montassar Talbi’s opener, but they equalised through a Riyad Mahrez penalty kick.

The result stopped the Fennec Foxes’ three-game winning streak, and they now lead their qualifying group with five points from five games.

Next up is a match against a team that has lost four consecutive games in this series by a cumulative score of 16-1.

Thursday’s hosts have been unbeaten at home since March 2022, establishing themselves as a formidable force in front of their fans.

Tanzania won a key match against Dama Gazelle of the Niger Republic on June 18 at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium.

Adel Amrouche’s men took the lead 21 minutes from time thanks to Simon Msuva, and it proved to be the decisive moment in Dar es Salaam.

The Taifa Stars are second in Group F, three points ahead of Uganda.

Tanzania is currently preparing for what is expected to be a difficult assignment away from home, needing only a point to secure their AFCON 2023 berth.

KICKOFF TIME: Algeria versus Tanzania match will go down today at 8PM Nigerian time.

GCGentleOfficial (

)