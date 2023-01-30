SPORT

ALG vs NIG: Match Preview, Analysis And Kickoff Time

The semi-finals of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) have started, and the hosts Algeria will face one of the surprises, Niger.

Algeria are aiming for 5 wins in this tournament with excellent results, winning all matches with 1-0 identical. This is the second competition after the debut stage in 2011.

After two first-half 2 red cards, Algeria beat Ivory Coast 1-0 in the quarter-finals, with the hosts needing stoppage time to win the game.

Farid Chaal will start for the remaining of the match as Algeria are without first-choice goalkeeper Alexis Guendouz after he was ruled out.

Niger’s fourth appearance in the finals of the African Nations Championship set a new record for the tournament. In their previous three appearances, only they reached the quarter-finals on their debut in 2011. They will now surprise their hosts who have been in such a situation before. It is the first time the two countries have met in a competitive match that is not a World Cup qualifier, and Algeria have won all four tournaments.

And Niger shall try to take advantage of Algeria’s lack of foreign players. Like Algeria, Niger came into this match without conceding a single goal in the competition and without conceding a goal in four consecutive matches.

Kick-off time: The match between Niger and Algeria will be played on Tuesday at 5 PM Nigeria time.

