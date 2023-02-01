ALG 5-0 NIG: Match Highlights And Player Ratings

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Aymen Mahious scored twice as Algeria defeated Niger 5-0 on Tuesday to advance to the final of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Desert Foxes took the lead in the 15th minute when goalkeeper Mahamadou Djibo fumbled Abderrahmane Meziane’s corner.

Captain Abdellaoui, who was lurking at the far post, latched on with a header to put his team ahead and erupt the home crowd.

Niger couldn’t settle after that, as Mahious caught the ball on the half-volley in the 23rd minute, beating Djibo for the second time in the afternoon and scoring his fourth goal of the competition.

Algeria increased their lead to 3-0 in the 34th minute when Mahious headed another set-piece delivery past Djibo for his second goal of the match.

Harouna Doula made two quick substitutions to help stop the Desert Foxes’ commanding style in the 38th minute of the first half.

However, the situation did not improve as the set-piece once again proved to be Niger’s undoing. Niger skipper Abdoulaye Kakore converted a corner from the right by Belkhiter to make it 4-0 before the break.

Niger had no way back, and the 39,000 fans at the packed Miloud Hadefi Stadium began the celebrations as a result of the host nation’s emphatic first-half performance.

Algeria returned from the break with a more conservative approach, allowing Niger to come into the game strongly by creating a few anxious moments.

The Menas’ first shot on goal came in the 59th minute, when Badamassi Ousseini’s header was saved by Farid Chaal, who had been alert for the majority of the game.

Both teams made several substitutions, which gave Niger’s attack more bite as they fought back valiantly, resulting in a free-kick after a foul on Boubacar Hainikoye on the edge of the area in the 78th minute. Adamou Ibrahim’s resulting shot was on target but lacked the power to beat Chaal.

The home-based Desert Foxes sealed the game when second-half substitute Bayazid scored in the 83rd minute to make it 5-0.

Player Ratings:

Algeria: Farid Chaal (7), Mokhtar Belkhiter (6), Youssef Laouafi (7), Ayoub Abdellaoui (6), Chouaib Keddad (7), Zineddine Belaid (5), Zakaria Draoui (5), Ahmed Kendouci (5), Eddine Mrezigue (6), Abderrahmane Bentahar (7), Aymen Mahious (8).

