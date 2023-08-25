ALF 0-5 ALN: Best Players as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 3 goals to guide Al Nassr to remarkable win

Al Nassr football club secured their first victory of the season in the Saudi Arabia Pro League, as they secured a remarkable 5-0 away victory over Al Fateh football club in their Matchday 3 of the season.

Al Nassr football club suffered defeats in their last two League matches, but they were able to perform excellently on Friday night, as they defeated their opponent convincingly.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the maximum three points, but the match eventually ended in favour of Al Nassr football club.

A hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo and a brace from Senegal national team star Sadio Mane helped Al Nassr football club to secure a well deserved 5-0 away victory over their opponent.

The victory over Al Fateh football club has now taken Al Nassr football club to the 10th spot of the Saudi Arabia Pro League table with 3 points from 3 matches played.

Here are the three best players in Al Nassr football club’s remarkable 5-0 away victory over Al Fateh football club;

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portugal national team captain was impressive for Al Nassr football club against their opponent, and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a hat-trick and an assist.

Sadio Mane

The Senegal national team star was fantastic for Al Nassr football club in the game, and he also scored a brace in the game.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb

The Saudi Arabia national team star was impressive for Al Nassr football club against their opponent, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a brace of assists.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)