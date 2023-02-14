SPORT

Alex Iwobi’s Performance Against Liverpool Explains Why Top Teams Should Consider Signing Him.

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the premier league with a 2-0 victory over Everton on Monday night. This victory was a very relieving one because Liverpool’s new signing, Cody Gakpo scored his first goal for the team. Mohammed Salah who had also been experiencing goal drought got his name on the scoresheet. 

Apart from Gakpo and Salah, the full squad also put up a good performance. This change in the squad performance is really needed because Liverpool would play against Real Madrid in the Champions league. Liverpool’s 18 years old midfielder, Stefan Bajcetic also won the man of the match award for his impressive performance.

Despite Everton’s loss to Liverpool, some of their players also performed impressively. However, their best performing player was Alex Iwobi. Alex Iwobi has been amazing this season for Everton. The talented midfielder has recorded six assists this season, and is also playing a huge role in the team.

Alex Iwobi’s impressive performance explains what he would do if he is signed by a top team. Alex Iwobi showed a glimpse of how good he was at Arsenal, however, his performance wasn’t good enough. However, it is obvious that Alex Iwobi is now more experienced and would play a huge role in any team he finds himself in.

What is your opinion on this? Drop comments below.

