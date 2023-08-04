Alex Disasi reacts after completing his move to Chelsea ahead of the new EPL Season.

Chelsea’s latest signing, Axel Disasi, has expressed his readiness to face the challenges of the Premier League.

The French centre-back completed his move to the Blues from Monaco, becoming their sixth summer acquisition in a deal worth approximately £39 million.

The decision to sign Disasi was prompted by a serious injury to Wesley Fofana, leaving manager Mauricio Pochettino with the task of bolstering his defensive options.

With Fofana expected to miss a significant part of the upcoming season due to knee surgery, Disasi’s arrival brings much-needed depth and quality to Chelsea’s backline.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Disasi expressed his excitement about joining Chelsea and embracing the intensity of the English top flight.

“I’m very happy to be part of this club, and I hope to see you soon at the Bridge,” said Disasi. “The pace, the impact, and the aggressivity of the Premier League, I think I’m ready for this, and I’m confident about my game.”

Having already experienced the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge, Disasi is eager to get started and make his mark in the famous blue shirt. The 24-year-old is relishing the challenge and the opportunity to prove himsef at one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

“I’m very happy that I’ve seen the stadium. I’m happy and excited to start,” he added.

Source: Chelsea Football Club.

