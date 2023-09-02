Aleksandar Mitrovic nets a hat-trick as Al Hilal came from behind to secure a 4-3 win vs Al Ittihad

Serbia national team star Aleksandar Mitrovic was fantastic for Al Hilal football club on Friday night, as he scored a hat-trick in their remarkable 4-3 away victory over Al Ittihad football club in the Matchday 5 of Saudi Arabia Pro League.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been doing pretty well for Al Hilal football club since joining them from English Premier League side Fulham football club few weeks ago, and he was able to perform excellently again on Friday night.

The former Newcastle United football club star was given a starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their previous matches, and he was able to score three of his team’s four goals.

Al Ittihad football club took the lead through Brazilian star Romarinho in the 16th minute, and Aleksandar Mitrovic equalized in the 20th minute. Karim Benzema made it 2-1 in the 38th minute, and Abderrazak Hamdallah scored a goal in the 45th minute to end the first half 3-1.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his second goal of the game in the 60th minute, and he completed his hat-trick in the 65th minute, before Salem Al Dawsari scored the last goal of the game in the 71st minute to end the match 4-3.

Aleksandar Mitrovic was impressive for Al Hilal football club in the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a hat-trick.

The Serbian international will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Al Hilal football club when they play their next game.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

