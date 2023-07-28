SPORT

Alejandro Garnacho all smiles as he gets a signed shirt from Real Madrid Star, Vinicius Junior

Few moments ago, Manchester United Winger, Alejandro Garnacho took to social media to dish out a lovely photo of the moment he linked up with Brazilian Star, Vinicius Junior after the Manchester United Vs Real Madrid game last night.

Recall that last night, Manchester United locked horns with Real Madrid in a preseason friendly and it was a tough encounter. The Spanish Giant won the game 2-0 courtesy of goals from Jude Bellingham and Joselu.

After the game, Man United youngster, Alejandro Garnacho linked up with Vinicius Junior and he even got a signed shirt from the Real Madrid Winger.

In the above photo, Garnacho could be clearly spotted alongside Vinicius after the preseason friendly between Manchester United and Real Madrid last night and they both wore a lovely smile which gave them a completely different appearance.

Alejandro Garnacho is currently one of the hottest prospect in world football, he rose through the ranks at Manchester United few years ago. He broke into the United first team last season and ever since then, his performances have been absolutely top notch.

The Argentine International have proved on numerous occasions that he can turn out to be a great star for the red devil’s and we hope that he gets to maintain his form. Garnacho have done so much despite been just 18 and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

