Alan Shearer Names Three Chelsea Players That Impressed Him During The Preseason

Chelsea’s preseason performances have been nothing short of impressive, as they secured victories in three out of their last five games and managed to avoid any defeats. The club’s transformation under the guidance of their new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has been evident, building anticipation for the upcoming 2023/2024 season.

The success during the preseason can be attributed to the stellar performances of certain players, while others struggled to meet expectations. These standout displays from the players have been a crucial factor in Chelsea’s dominance on the field.

Renowned football pundit, Alan Shearer, took to his verified Twitter handle to highlight the standout performers for Chelsea during the preseason. He commended Malo Gusto, Nicolas Jackson, and Christopher Nkunku, recognizing their dazzling displays, which have cemented their crucial roles within the team. Shearer also stressed that if they maintain this exceptional form, it could allete a significant portion of Pochettino’s concerns and pave the way for Chelsea’s triumph.

Nicolas Jackson’s contributions during the preseason were nothing short of exceptional, netting three goals and providing four crucial assists. Christopher Nkunku, equally impressive, added two goals and two assists to his name. Additionally, Chelsea’s new right-back, Malo Gusto, showcased his talent, proving to be a valuable asset for the team.

