Al-Nassr: Ronaldo invites four Man Utd stars to join him in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo, a forward for Al-Nassr, reportedly invited four of his old Manchester United teammates to watch him play for his current club in Saudi Arabia.

The four players, according to the Sun, are Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, and Casemiro.

The four players who are closest to the Portugal captain have been invited to join him on vacation, either in Saudi Arabia if their schedules allow it or back in Portugal, where Ronaldo is now constructing a sizable mansion in Lisbon.

Ronaldo was unable to say farewell to his Manchester United friends and coworkers when he abruptly left Old Trafford in November of last year.

After criticizing Manchester United’s ownership in a television interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan in November, the 37-year-old departed the team and signed a £170 million per season contract with Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo arranged for the transportation of his high-end vehicles to Portugal after leaving Manchester United, where they will be parked at his new home in Lisbon.

On Friday, Ronaldo’s team will play Al Fateh in their next match.

