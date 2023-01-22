This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Al Nassr football club have moved to the top spot of the Saudi Arabia Pro League table, after their remarkable 1-0 victory over Al Ettifaq football club at MRSOOL Stadium in Riyadh.

Rudi Garcia led team have been doing pretty well in the Saudi Arabia Pro League since the beginning of the season and they were able to impress again on Sunday, as they defeated their opponent 1-0.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the option to securing the maximum three points, but Al Nassr football club eventually secured the victory over their opponent.

Former Juventus football club star Cristiano Ronaldo made his League debut for Al Nassr football club against Al Ettifaq FC and he was able to captain them to a remarkable victory over the visiting team.

A first half goal from Brazilian star Anderson Talisca a fine teamwork from Ronaldo and Al Sulaiheem gave Al Nassr football club a well deserved victory over their opponent.

Cristiano Ronaldo was impressive for Al Nassr football club throughout the entire duration of the game and he was able to lead them to a well deserved victory over their opponent.

The victory over Al Ettifaq football club has now taken Al Nassr football club to the top spot of the Saudi Arabia Pro League table with 33 points from 14 matches played, just a point ahead of second place Al Hilal football club.

Al Nassr football club will be looking forward to building on their impressive run of form when they play their next League game against Al Fateh FC.

