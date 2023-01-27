Al-Nassr Manager chastises Cristiano Ronaldo after their 3-1 elimination to Al-Ittihad

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Just fifteen minutes into the game, Romarinho scored the game’s first goal for Al Ittihad at the King Fahd International Stadium. Abderrazak Hamdallah, a Moroccan striker, doubled Al Ittihad’s advantage just before the break.

In the second half, Anderson Talisca cut Al Nassr’s deficit in half in the 67th minute, but Muhannad Al Shanqeeti secured Al Ittihad’s victory in the last seconds. However, Garcia thinks that the match’s turning point came from a chance squandered by the newly acquired superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo.

A cross fizzed at Ronaldo, and it appeared as though the Portuguese forward would score for Al Nassr, but his headed effort was straight at the goalkeeper. Al Ittihad launched a rapid counterattack, but Ronaldo on the left received the ball after it was intercepted. The 37-year-old, though, misplaced the ball, and Hamdallah headed in the second from a cross by Romarinho.

And Garcia mentioned Ronaldo’s opportunity as a game-changing moment after the game. He stated, The former Roma and Lyon manager told reporters that Cristiano Ronaldo’s squandered opportunity in the first half was among the factors that altered the outcome of the game.

I commend Al-Ittihad. We played well in the second half after they played a far better first half than we did, but we were unable to change the outcome. To make matters worse, the other team’s fans subjected Ronaldo to Lionel Messi chants.

At the Saudi club, Ronaldo career has not had the best of starts. Even though he has yet to score a goal in a game for his new team, the manager has already openly blamed him for the cup loss.

