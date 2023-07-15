Al Nassr FC secured a remarkable 5-1 victory in their second preseason friendly match

Al Nassr football club continued their impressive run of form in the ongoing preseason, as they secured a remarkable 5-1 victory over SC Farense football club of Portugal on Friday night.

Al Nassr football club started their preseason few days ago, as they secured a remarkable 2-0 victory over Alverca football club, and they were able to perform excellently again on Friday, as they secured a convincing victory over their opponent.

Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game with the hope of getting the victory, but the match eventually ended in favour of Al Nassr football club of Saudi Arabia.

Brazilian star Anderson Talisca broke the deadlock for Al Nassr football club in the 4th minute, and Marco Mathias equalized in the 7th minute, before Anderson Talisca scored his second goal of the game in the 23rd minute to end the first half 2-1.

Khalid Al Ghannam made it 3-1 in the 74th minute, and Fattah made it 4-1 in the 90th minute before Muhammad Ahmed Yahya scored the last goal of the game in the 9+5 minute to end the match 5-1.

Al Nassr football club players were outstanding in the game, and they all contributed their quotas to the team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The victory over SC Farense football club has now taken Al Nassr football club’s winning streak to 2 matches in the ongoing preseason,

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)