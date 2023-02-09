Al-Nassr 4-0 Al-Wehda: Ronaldo’s Display Suggests Why He Should Be Trusted

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Against Al-Wehda, Al-Nassr started very strongly after Ronaldo’s first-half brace. In the second half, Al-Nassr continued to press, and Ronaldo scored his third goal of the game through the penalty spot. In the 61st minute, Ronaldo scored his fourth goal of the game.

However, fans have been talking about Ronaldo’s impact as Al-Nassr’s captain, Ronaldo’s goalscoring form, the fans’ SUII celebration, and Ronaldo’s new league goals, but this article will center on why Cristiano Ronaldo’s display suggests why he should be trusted. Take a look!

1. Christian Ronaldo Showed That He Is A Guaranteed Goalscorer.

For many weeks Cristiano Ronaldo has been constantly criticized for his slow start to his league career as an Al-Nassr Player in Saudi Arabia. On the contrary, Cristiano Ronaldo has shown that he’s a proven goalscorer against Al-Wehda. The 38-year-old striker scored four goals against Al-Wehda with great finishes. Despite his age, Cristiano Ronaldo’s display against Al-Wehda shows that he would always score goals anywhere.

