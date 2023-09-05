Al Ittihad believe Mohamed Salah wants to join them as Liverpool talks continue

Al Ittihad have not given up on trying to secure a deal for Liverool forward Mohamed Salah ahead of this week’s Saudi Pro League transfer deadline, sources have confirmed to 90min.

Salah has long been the top target for Saudi Arabian football, but initial intentions to lure him to the nation in 2024 have been moved up because it’s thought a deal might still be reached this year.

After Jordan Henderson left Liverpool to join Al Ettifaq in July, the 31-year-old Egyptian was passed over for the position of captain. Some of Salah’s closest teammates have openly criticised how Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has managed the star.

Klopp, though, has consistently stated in recent weeks that he does not want to lose the north African superstar, reiterating his viewpoint.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, owners of Al Ittihad and three other elite clubs in the league, was revealed by 90min earlier in the summer to be pressing for a move, and things have picked up steam in recent weeks. Talks are still going on.

Al Ittihad are unwilling to back down, and 90min also stated that, if necessary, they would be willing to smash the £200 million transfer world record for Salah. Liverpool verbally rejected an offer of £150 million last month. There are intentions to pay him more than Cristiano Ronaldo’s current Al Nassr deal, making him the highest-paid football player in the world.

Thursday night is the transfer cutoff for the Saudi Pro League. Al Ittihad is still attempting to get Salah even though there are only a few days remaining. They are adamant that he wants to leave and that an agreement with Liverpool owners FSG is the only thing preventing a transfer.

In order to try to secure Salah’s signature, sources close to the potential agreement have told 90min that they anticipate Al Ittihad to keep working on it up until the deadline on Thursday.

