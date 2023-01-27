Al-Ittihad 3-1 Al-Nassr: Ronaldo Performance Shows That Ten Hag Was Right To Bench Him At MAN UTD

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the semi-finals of the Saudi Arabian Super Cup, Al-Ittihad defeated Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates 3-1. While it is fair to hold the players accountable, Cristiano Ronaldo did not have his finest game. The 37-year-old attacker from Portugal proved Erik Ten Hag right in his assessment of him with a strong performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo was completely out of it and all by himself since he was hanging around the other team’s goal area waiting for something to happen rather than participating in the buildup. Such was the pattern of his play that led to Erik Ten Hag putting him on the bench.

Similar to his time with Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo started the season in the center of the attack for Manchester United under Erik Ten Hag, but unlike his time there, he was unable to make an impact or contribute to the team’s goal scoring chances and instead spent most of his time in the opposing team’s penalty area. Modern football has made it easier for defenders to single out a player who does not contribute to the team’s buildup but instead waits in the penalty area for a pass. The game was tied at one when Cristiano Ronaldo had a golden opportunity to put his team ahead.

It’s disappointing that he hasn’t contributed to either of his team’s goals through two games. Al Nassr performed poorly even in his first game, which he won.

