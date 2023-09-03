Nigerian striker Adeleke Akinyemi continued his impressive goal-scoring form in the Czech Republic’s Fortuna Liga. He scored the only goal for MFK Karviná in their 5-1 defeat against Sla Prague.

Since the start of the current season, Akinyemi has consistently shown his quality and goal-scoring ability, helping MFK Karviná win games.

After securing a spot in the UEFA Europa League group stage, Sla Prague shifted their focus back to the league and faced MFK Karviná on Matchday 7.

MFK Karviná had a challenging task as they hosted Sla Prague in this match.

Akinyemi Adeleke, the Nigerian striker, opened the scoring in the 6th minute, giving MFK Karviná an early lead. However, Sla Prague’s Muhamed Tijani leveled the score in the 13th minute.

Tijani’s goal boosted Sla Prague, and they went on to score two more goals, taking a 3-1 lead into halftime.

In the second half, Sla Prague continued their momentum, scoring two more goals to secure a convincing 5-1 victory, leaving MFK Karviná empty-handed.

