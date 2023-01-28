SPORT

Akintola David: Nigerian Striker Nets Fourth League Goal In Adanaspor Win

This article describes something that took place only a few minutes ago.

Nigerian Striker, Babajide David, helped keep Title contention place on track as he came through with his fourth league, a winning goal which ensured maximum points for his side against, Sivasspor Kulübü.

After a 2/2 win, Sivasspor Kulübü looked forward to add the number three on Matchday 21 when they ambush Adana Demirspor at their Fortress.

Title gunning, Adana Demirspor who were caged to a (1-1) draw on Matchday 20 came through with winning mentality in it’s big game against, Sivasspor Kulübü away from home.

First half of the game produced a single goal, Adana Demirspor striker, Emre Akbaba 44th minute goal was enough to separate the two sides at half time.

Adana Demirspor maintained the momentum in the second half and got a rewarding goal off the boots of Nigerian striker,Babajide David

Resilient Sivasspor Kulübü fires up in the second half and grabbed an equalizer but wasn’t enough to avert thee looming defeat as Babajide David goal put the host to the sword.

