Creative Nigerian international, Samuel Akere, was influential for Bulgarian side, Botev Plovdiv, as he recorded a double assist to inspire his team to 3-1 home win over strong sided PFC Sla Sofia 1913 .

Known for his eyes for goals and assists, the former FDC Vista graduate has continued to prove his worth in the Bulgarian topflight league as he grew through the ranks to work himself into a starting place in the stars studded Botev Plovdiv XI.

Handed a starting place in Botev Plovdiv big game against PFC Sla Sofia 1913 on Matchday (8), Samuel Akere came through in his usual element as his contribution playing from the middle of the park to engineer Botev Plovdiv win cannot be over emphasised.

After a win on Matchday (7) Samuel Akere and his Botev Plovdiv side were out to build on the momentum even when they face PFC Sla Sofia 1913 on Matchday (8) at home.

Winless in last (3) games, PFC Sla Sofia 1913 were faced with another uphill task haven been drawn to face Botev Plovdiv at home on Matchday (8).

The exciting fixture nearly had the visitors, PFC Sla Sofia 1913 opening scoring at the 17th minute but had the goal cancelled out by the VAR for an offside.

Botev Plovdiv buckled up and got a deserved leads at the the 26th minute and went ahead to score the (2) and (3) goals at the 38th and 40th minute, all two quick goals set up by mercurial Nigerian Midfielder Samuel Akere.

PFC Sla Sofia 1913 in the second half rallied round, cancelled the goal deficit but wasn’t enough to earn the team a point as they left Hristo Botev Stadium empty handed

