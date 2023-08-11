AHL 3-1 HAZ: Firmino Becomes Top Scorer After His Debut Hat-trick In SPL

It’s no longer news that most leagues like the French Ligue 1, La Liga, English Premier League, and others started today, but the Saudi Professional League caught the attention of many fans. The SPL started today with a game between Al Ahli and Al Hazem and the home team won by 3-1.

Photo: Al Ahli Vs Al Hazem || Twitter

Well, many fans have been talking about the display of Saint-Maximin, Kessie, Firmino, and Mahrez on their debut, while Edouard Mendy’s error has also raised questions. On the other hand, note that Robert Firmino was the team’s captain, and he scored a brilliant hat-trick on his debut for Al Ahli in the Saudi Professional League.

Photo: Al Ahli Vs Al Hazem || Twitter

In the first half of the game, Robert Firmino scored two beautiful goals in the 6th and 10th minutes before completing his hat-trick in the 72nd minute. However, since no other games have been played, Robert Firmino is currently the top scorer in the Saudi Professional League with three goals.

Photo: Al Ahli Vs Al Hazem || Twitter

KUNOYnews (

)