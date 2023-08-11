SPORT

AHL 3-1 HAZ: Firmino Becomes Top Scorer After His Debut Hat-trick In SPL

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read

It’s no longer news that most leagues like the French Ligue 1, La Liga, English Premier League, and others started today, but the Saudi Professional League caught the attention of many fans. The SPL started today with a game between Al Ahli and Al Hazem and the home team won by 3-1.

Photo: Al Ahli Vs Al Hazem || Twitter

Well, many fans have been talking about the display of Saint-Maximin, Kessie, Firmino, and Mahrez on their debut, while Edouard Mendy’s error has also raised questions. On the other hand, note that Robert Firmino was the team’s captain, and he scored a brilliant hat-trick on his debut for Al Ahli in the Saudi Professional League.

Photo: Al Ahli Vs Al Hazem || Twitter

In the first half of the game, Robert Firmino scored two beautiful goals in the 6th and 10th minutes before completing his hat-trick in the 72nd minute. However, since no other games have been played, Robert Firmino is currently the top scorer in the Saudi Professional League with three goals.

Photo: Al Ahli Vs Al Hazem || Twitter

KUNOYnews (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Arsenal key Players Set to miss Saturday Game

6 mins ago

6 Chelsea Players Who Could Miss Liverpool Clash At Stamford Bridge This Season.

27 mins ago

Fans react after Al Shorta player called Cristiano Ronaldo the second best player in history.

51 mins ago

OFFICIAL: Man Utd Star Joins Fenerbahce

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button