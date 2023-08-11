AHL 3-1 HAZ: Fans React As Mendy Commits Error On His League Debut In SPL

The Saudi Professional League started today, and many fans have been following the opening game of the season between Al Ahli and Al Hazem. The game started with a lot of intensity, but Al Ahli won the game comfortably by 3-1.

Photo: Al Ahli Vs Al Hazem || Twitter

However, the talking points of the game were the debuts of Franck Kessie, Edouard Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, Firmino, and Maximin for Ah Ahli, while other fans focused on Robert Firmino’s hat-trick. On the other hand, this article will focus on fans’ reactions to Al Ahli’s goalkeeper Edouard Mendy’s error that lead to Al Hazem’s only goal of the game. Take a look!

Photo: Al Ahli Vs Al Hazem || Twitter

1. Many Fans Were Unhappy With The Former Chelsea Goalkeeper’s Error.

Photo: Al Ahli Vs Al Hazem || Twitter

Note that Al Ahli was 2-0 up till the 49th minute when Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made a big error. The former Chelsea player failed to clear his lines well and passed the ball to the opposition. Well, Vinicius did not make a mistake as he beat Mendy with a nice chip. For this reason, many fans were displeased with Mendy’s error, while others were pleased Chelsea sold him to Al Ahli. Also, some fans reacted to the error by criticising the Senegalese error.

Photo: Some Reactions To Edouard Mendy’s Error on his Debut in Saudi Professional League || Twitter

