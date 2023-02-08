Ah Alhly vs RMD: Team News, Match Preview, Kickoff Date, and Possible Lineup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid is set to return to action, with the Los Blancos set to face Egyptian giants Al Ahly on Wednesday night in the Club World Cup. The much-anticipated game is scheduled to kick off at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Morrocco. The winner of this semi-final will face either Brazilian Flamengo or AlHilal of Saudi Arabia in the finals while the losers will play a third-place match.

Al Ahly is competing in the Club World Cup semi-finals for the third consecutive time after beating Auckland City and Seattle Sounders to advance to the round.

Real Madrid is still sweating over the injury of their key players, with the likes of Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, and Eder Militao set to miss the clash due to hamstring injury, muscle, and groin respectively.

Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard, and Lucas Vasquez are still sidelined ahead of the game, while David Alaba is set to return to the starting lineup to replace Camavinga who has been playing in the left back for a couple of weeks.

Lunin, Cavarjal, Nacho, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, Tchouameni, Kross, Luka Modric, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

The game will kickoff at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Morrocco by 8:00 pm

