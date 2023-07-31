Aguero, Silva, Wilshere, and 6 Other Players Who Retired Due to Injuries

A footballer’s career is notoriously short, and their success hinges on their physical health, vital for performing at the highest level. Unfortunately, some players are plagued by injuries that hinder their performance and force them into untimely retirements.

Below are nine players who were forced to bid farewell to the beautiful game due to persistent injuries;

9. David Silva

Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva recently announced his retirement from football after battling with persistent injury problems.

8. Jack Wilshere

At just 30 years old, Wilshere announced his retirement from football in 2022. Despite emerging from the Arsenal academy with immense promise, injuries overshadowed much of his career.

7. Sergio Aguero

Aguero, considered one of the best strikers of his generation, played a pivotal role in Manchester City’s ascent to the top. His career took an unfortunate turn when, after becoming City’s record goalscorer, he joined Barcelona in 2021, only to be forced into retirement a few months later due to a heart condition.

6. Just Fontaine

A French icon, Just Fontaine, bid farewell to football in 1962, just shy of his 29th birthday, due to injuries. Nevertheless, his legacy was firmly etched during the 1958 World Cup, where he scored an impressive 13 goals.

5. Marco Van Basten

Legendary Dutch footballer, Marco Van Basten’s career was tragically cut short at 28 years old due to a debilitating ankle injury.

4. Owen Hargreaves

Hargreaves rose to prominence at Bayern Munich, contributing to their Champions League success in 2001. However, persistent knee issues plagued him after joining Manchester United in 2007, ultimately leading to his retirement in 2012.

3. Ronaldo Nazario

One of football’s all-time greats, Ronaldo Nazario, was instrumental in leading Brazil to FIFA World Cup glory in 2002. Despite shining at clubs like Inter Milan, Barcelona, and Real Madrid, recurring knee problems took a toll on his career, and he retired at the age of 34 in 2011.

2. Michael Owen

Once a star for Liverpool, Owen’s career took a downturn due to injuries after receiving the prestigious Ballon d’Or award in 2001. Unable to fully realize his potential as a striker, he struggled to overcome fitness challenges, impacting his performance on the field.

1. Ledley King

In 2012, Tottenham Hotspur’s defender, Ledley King, made the difficult decision to retire at the age of 31 due to a series of injuries. Lamenting his injuries and the inability to train, he gracefully ended his career.

Vincent94 (

)