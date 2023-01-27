AGREEMENT: Sean Dyche Expected To Be Appointed Manager After Winning Race To Succeed Frank Lampard

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sean Dyche is expected to be appointed Everton manager on Friday; Marcelo Bielsa also held talks with the Toffees board after he was seen in London on Thursday; the Everton hierarchy wanted Frank Lampard’s successor to be appointed by Friday.

Recall, On 15 April 2022, Dyche was sacked by Burnley after being with the club for nine and a half years. At the time of his dismissal, the club was in the relegation zone, four points behind Everton, with eight games remaining.

The decision to sack Dyche by the club’s owners was widely criticised, with BBC writer Phil McNulty describing it as “blind panic” in their attempt to retain their Premier League status by appointing a new manager. Mike Jackson succeeded Dyche as caretaker manager for the rest of the season, with Burnley going on to be relegated after finishing in 18th on the final day of the season.

On 15 June 2022, it was announced Vincent Kompany would replace Dyche as permanent manager of Burnley.

Recall, Frank Lampard began his managerial career with Derby County in 2018, leading the club to the final of that season’s Championship play-offs. He was appointed as Chelsea’s head coach a year later, guiding them to fourth place and the FA Cup Final in his first season. However, after a poor run of results, Lampard was dismissed in 2021.

FranklySpeakingwithJeremiah (

)