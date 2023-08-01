Age-Defying Icon: Martha Stewart, 81, Dazzles As Sports Illustrated’s Oldest Cover Star

Martha Stewart pictured on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 (Photo by Nathan Congleton/NBC Getty Images)

Martha Stewart, the renowned businesswoman and America’s first female self-made billionaire has achieved another milestone in her illustrious career.

According to a report on Redbook on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the age of 81, she graces the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, becoming the oldest cover star in the magazine’s history. Alongside celebrities Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader, Stewart shines as one of four cover stars in this year’s edition. The announcement was met with excitement as fans praised the magazine’s choice.

In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Martha Stewart expressed her thoughts on the momentous achievement. “When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,” she said. Stewart emphasized that age should not be the determining factor in friendship or success, stressing the significance of one’s actions and mindset instead.

The announcement of her cover appearance was made on NBC’s Today Show, where Stewart acknowledged the challenge she faced to be on the cover at her age. However, she confidently asserted that she had met the challenge, attributing her accomplishment to a testament to good living. Stewart believes that everyone should prioritize living a successful life and not be preoccupied with age, dismissing the notion of ageing as tedious.

Martha Stewart’s appearance on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover has garnered admiration and praise for challenging conventional norms and inspiring people to embrace vitality and an adventurous spirit, regardless of age

Born in 1941, Stewart is a distinguished American retail businesswoman, accomplished writer, and well-regarded television personality. She established herself as a prominent figure in the industry through her entrepreneurial acumen as the founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, a multifaceted enterprise with a focus on home and hospitality.

Throughout her illustrious career, Stewart achieved remarkable success through a diverse array of business ventures, encompassing publishing, broadcasting, merchandising, and e-commerce. Her notable accomplishments include authoring numerous bestselling books, assuming the role of publisher for the widely read Martha Stewart Living magazine, and hosting two syndicated television programs. “Martha Stewart Living,” which aired from 1993 to 2004, and “The Martha Stewart Show,” which graced the screens from 2005 to 2012.

In recognition of her remarkable contributions to various fields, Stewart has been the recipient of several prestigious accolades. In 1995, she was honoured with the esteemed Golden Plate Award by the American Academy of Achievement. Two years later, in 1997, she was bestowed with the Edison Achievement Award.

The recognition of Martha Stewart’s significant influence and lasting contributions extends to her home state of New Jersey. In 2018, she was proudly inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, an esteemed honour acknowledging her as a prominent figure and source of inspiration for fellow New Jersey residents.

Notably, in 2020, Stewart’s indomitable spirit and exemplary accomplishments earned her a place in the esteemed Licensing International Hall of Fame. This distinction further solidifies her position as a trailblazer and influential figure in her field.

